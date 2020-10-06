Boise doctor provides tips to improve wellness for National Men's Health Month

"It’s all about getting fit," Dr. Ron Larsen said.

BOISE, Idaho — June is recognized as National Men's Health Month, a time of education for all men wanting to improve their wellness.

Dr. Ron Larsen, medical director for Optum Idaho, said the first thing men can do is minimize their risk for physical injury.

"We as men seem to be risk takers sometimes, especially in the summer," Larsen said. "Maybe you hang onto the rope too long, you climb on the roof, you do something in a tree. We need to pay attention to staying safe with our behaviors."

Larsen said one of the most important things for a man's confidence, as well as physical health, is working out. Activities like weight lifting, running and doing push-ups can be very beneficial.

"It’s all about getting fit. That’s something, as guys, we are pretty good at," Larsen said. "We have muscles, but even doing a plank helps not only the muscles, but there is evidence that it strengthens bones as well."

30 minutes of exercise can get most men fit, but according to Larsen, a man's diet is equally important.

"36% percent of men age 20 or older are considered obese," Larsen said. "One of the healthiest things you can do is read labels. Make sure that when you make that soup, you might find that there’s too much sodium in it. Sodium drives the blood pressure up… maybe you could make a better soup on your own."

Larsen added that men can fill half of their plates with lean meat and potatoes, but only half. The other half should be vegetables and fruits.

In addition, Larsen said added sugars can be entirely avoided when actively watching your diet.

"We get enough sugar in our regular diet and in our starches, so leaving the sugar off is a positive thing," Larsen said. "And every year, get a glucose level. It should be around 100. Have your physician check not only your blood pressure, but your cholesterol, which is a risk for heart disease and stroke."

Larsen said that men have the ability to be completely in control of their diet, weight and physical wellness.

Compared to women, men are statistically notorious for not regularly scheduling time with their doctors.

According to the CDC, in 2012 only 45 out of 100 men visited their doctors regularly. More recently, another CDC study revealed that 50 percent of the public say they have skipped or postponed medical care due to the coronavirus.

"If I feel good, I don’t pay any attention," Larsen said. "So what do I do sometimes as a guy? I pretend that everything is okay. I say, 'Oh, it’s just my elbow. It just hurts a little bit.' So I’ll wiggle it back and forth and it’ll get better.

"Our spouses or significant others will oftentimes give us a hint, that we should go see someone, so we can use our ears to pay attention as well," Larsen added.

Larsen emphasized that men over 30 need to make a special effort to not be in the overweight category, like one third of men.

"You want to be in the group that’s working out a little bit, you’ll also wanna be in the group that feels good about themselves," Larsen said.

