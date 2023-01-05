Southwest Idaho child's death linked to influenza

"Be mindful" of increase in respiratory illnesses, Idaho health officials urge.

BOISE, Idaho — A Washington County child is Idaho's first influenza-related death among people under 18 years old in the state for the 2022-2023 season, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported Thursday.

Before the end of 2022, at least 22 influenza-related deaths were reported in Idaho -- all in people over the age of 18. IDHW said Idaho has an average of 45 influenza deaths reported each year during the past five seasons, with most occurring in people over the age of 65. Before this year, the last influenza-related death for a child was reported during the 2019-2020 season.

The name and hometown of the child whose death was reported Thursday is not being released. Washington County is part of the Southwest Idaho Health District, which also includes Adams, Canyon, Gem, Payette and Owyhee counties.

"This is a tragic reminder that although deaths among children are unusual, flu can be very serious, and not just for those 65 years and older," said Dr. Leslie Tengelson, Idaho Influenza Surveillance Coordinator. "Influenza activity is currently very high in Idaho. While in some parts of the country the flu season appears to be on the decline, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the flu season often has a second wave, so it is difficult to know how long this season will continue."

Cases of influenza and other respiratory illnesses, including RSV and COVID-19, have been increasing around Idaho, and have led to a decrease the availability of hospital beds. The trend had Central District Health on Thursday issue its own news release, encouraging people to "be mindful of the current situation" for the rest of this winter.

Influenza continues to rise throughout Idaho to much higher case numbers than seen within the past decade at this time of year, CDH said Thursday in a news release, adding that emergency departments are seeing an increase in visits due to influenza-like illnesses, along with those being hospitalized for such illnesses.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is a common virus, typically seen in late fall with mild, cold-like symptoms. However, infants and older adults have been known to experience serious cases. CDH says RSV cases for the 2022-2023 season began much earlier than in recent years.

COVID-19: COVID-related hospitalizations have increased this fall and winter, CDH said. Symptoms may resemble flu or cold-like symptoms, but, like the flu, some cases may be severe enough to require hospitalization, and some lead to death. Regardless of the severity of symptoms, some people may experience "long COVID" symptoms for months, possibly causing disability. The chart below shows the number of cases reported each week and wastewater concentration levels from October through December 2022.

The average number of available ICU beds in the Central district plummeted early in the season, from 18 the week of Oct. 2 to three the following week. Since then, availability has fluctuated, ranging from three to 14 available ICU beds.

To reduce the risk of contracting any of these potentially severe respiratory illnesses, CDH and Idaho Health and Welfare encourage the following steps:

Remain home if you are feeling ill, even if your symptoms are mild; know where to get tested for COVID, influenza or RSV.

Have a plan if you or a family member tests positive for COVID. Know where to find COVID treatments. Also, know if you or a loved one is at high risk for severe illness.

Improve ventilation and indoor air quality in your home. The CDC and EPA websites have recommendations for improving ventilation as well as air cleaners and HVAC filters.

Wash your hands often, especially after using the bathroom, blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If you must touch your face, wash your hands before and after. Use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not readily available.

Cover your nose and mouth anytime you cough or sneeze, either with a tissue or into your elbow/sleeve.

Get vaccinated for COVID and influenza.

Consider wearing a well-fitting mask or respirator when visiting crowded indoor places or if you are visiting someone at increased risk for severe illness.

These measures are recommended, but masking and other preventive measures are not being mandated by any government in Idaho at this time.

