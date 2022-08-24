Rabies confirmed in Adams County bat that came in contact with cat

So far in 2022, rabid bats have been found in eight Idaho counties.

ADAMS COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho health officials are again urging caution around all bats, as they may be carrying the rabies virus.

Southwest District Health on Wednesday announced that a bat found in Adams County has tested positive for rabies. the bat was found inside a home where it had contact with a cat. It's the first rabid bat discovered this season in the SWDH jurisdiction, which includes Adams, Canyon, Gem, Owyhee, Payette and Washington counties.

The cat that was in contact with the bat inside the Adams County home has been vaccinated against rabies in the past, and was given a booster after the encounter. People who were staying at the home are being assessed for potential exposure, SWDH said in a news release.

Rabies is "virtually 100-percent fatal in people and animals" without timely treatment. However, SWDH said medical therapy given to people soon after a possible rabies exposure is extremely effective in preventing rabies. People should call their healthcare providers promptly if they believe they may have been bitten or scratched by a bat.

Bites are considered the primary way rabies is transmitted, but waking up in a room with a bat, without having a clear idea of the bat's behavior during the night can also put people and pets at risk for rabies infection. Whenever possible, a bat found in an area (inside or outside) where people or pets may have been exposed should be captured and submitted for rabies testing. Bats are the only natural hosts for the virus in Idaho and should always be avoided. No area of the state is considered rabies-free.

In Idaho, rabid bats are typically reported between March and November. Last year, 14 bats tested positive for rabies statewide. So far in 2022, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reports 10 bats have tested positive, including the one reported Wednesday in Adams County as well as two reported in June in Bannock County, one reported in June in Madison County, one reported in July in Ada County, one reported in August in Valley County, two reported in August in Bannock County and one reported in August in Blaine County.

To protect yourself and your pets, SWDH offers the following tips:

Never touch a bat with your bare hands.

If you have had an encounter with a bat, seek medical attention.

Call your local public health district about testing a bat for rabies. If it is determined that you or your pet may be at risk of rabies, the bat can be tested for free through the state public health laboratory.

If you come in contact with a bat, save the bat in a container without touching it and contact your district health department to arrange testing for rabies. Whenever possible, the bat should be tested to rule out an exposure to rabies.

Always vaccinate your pets for rabies, including horses. Pets may encounter bats outdoors or in the home.

Bat-proof your home or cabin by plugging all holes in the siding and maintaining tight-fitting screens on windows.

Specific steps for collecting a bat for testing can be found outlined in a video produced by The Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

