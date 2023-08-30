Recent Baker City maternity unit closure prompts rally

Community members and nurses demanded Saint Alphonsus stop cutting health care services in the rural area.

BAKER CITY, Ore. — During a rally Wednesday evening, community members and nurses demanded Saint Alphonsus stop cutting Baker County's health care services.

The Oregon Nurses Association organized the event, which happened just days after the county's only maternity unit permanently closed.

"It's devastating," ONA President Tamie Cline said.

The hospital already closed its Intensive Care Unit last winter. For both closures, Saint Alphonsus cited staffing shortages.

For the maternity unit, officials also said there was a drop in the number of deliveries over the last four years. Local nurse Alyson Rino previously worked in the ICU.

"To see that these departments are continually being shut down like it doesn't matter, and we're not as important as another big hospital, is really disheartening," Rino said.

Dwindling health care services is not only a problem in Baker City. However, Cline said pregnant women living in the county have a unique challenge because of its location.

They will now have to drive to Ontario or La Grande if they want to give birth in a hospital. Going that far can have deadly consequences, she said.

"You don't have time, if you have a baby that's crashing, to make decisions to send it 40 miles away," Cline said. "Yes, we know that our paramedics are very well trained, but it is a life and death situation that [Saint Alphonsus] is actually putting the community in here."

Mom of twins Savanah Eggers gave birth at the now-closed maternity unit. Eggers called the situation "very sad" and said Saint Alphonsus' decision will deter young families from moving into town.

She hopes a private company opens up a new maternity unit.

"I just hope to bring awareness of how desperately needed this is, of how much we utilized it," Eggers said. "I mean, we were in there every day for a couple of weeks."

Saint Alphonsus' maternity unit previously offered before and after care for moms and babies as well. Now, the local St. Luke's clinic will provide those services.

KTVB reached out to Saint Alphonsus on Wednesday about the rally but never heard back. A spokesperson wrote in an email over the weekend they have no plans to reopen the maternity unit.

The federal government sent a small team from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to Baker City. They are learning about the situation and providing feedback to the county about possible long-term solutions.

"I hope [Saint Alphonsus] administration see that this community really cares," Rino said. "We're going to fight until we get the care that we deserve, and we've always had."

