Ada County partners with Terry Reilly to increase healthcare access

The funding will help Terry Reilly address the "growing unmet needs of people experiencing homelessness" in the Treasure Valley.

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Board of Commissioners voted to approve $200,000 in funding to help expand Terry Reilly Health Services' resources to care for the county's most vulnerable.

The Clinical Services Agreement, approved Tuesday, will help provide resources, access, and capacity to the homeless and housing insecure, as well as those with substance use and mental health needs.

"Terry Reilly Health Services is pleased to partner with the Ada County Commissioners to expand mental health services and prevention education in the Treasure Valley," said Heidi Hart, CEO of Terry Reilly Health Services. "Like other healthcare and social service providers, we are concerned about the growing unmet needs of people experiencing homelessness and other vulnerable populations in Ada County. We're grateful for the Commissioners' investment and support for those who need it most."

The $200,000 in funding will fund the hiring of three new positions: Counselor/Social Worker, Patient Navigator/Community Mental Health Educator, and a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner.

Officials say the partnership will help expand access to behavioral health treatment across the Treasure Valley.

"Our objective has always been to provide support for as many people as possible," said Ada County Board of Commissioners Chairman Rod Beck."This agreement does just that. We are pleased this will enhance services for those in the community who need it most."

"I hope this is just a first step in the county providing critical services in critical times for our most vulnerable people," said Commissioner Kendra Kenyon.

