Don't leave children in a hot car, even for 'quick errands'

Officials says heatstroke can occur in just minutes, dispelling the notion of a "quick errand."

BOISE, Idaho — As temperatures across the Treasure Valley reach the 100-degree mark, AAA is warning parents about the dangers of hot cars and children.

Officials says heatstroke can occur in just minutes, dispelling the notion of a "quick errand."

Parents are urged to bring their children with them during errands into air-conditioned buildings to prevent the risk of heatstroke. On average, a child dies every seven days from being left in a hot car, and AAA says these tragedies are almost always preventable.



"A car interior can heat up by 20 degrees in as little as 10 minutes, and a child's body temperature rises at a rate that is three to five times faster than that of an adult," said AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. "When the health and safety of children is on the line, there really is no such thing as a quick errand."

It doesn't take long for the interior of a vehicle to heat up when the temperatures is 80 degrees or less, even when parked in a shaded area and with the windows partly down.



"Sometimes, a caregiver forgets that a child is in the vehicle. Put something like a wallet or purse in the back seat as a reminder to check before you leave your car," Conde said. "At home, keep your vehicles locked, and put the keys out of reach. Never allow children to play in or near a parked vehicle, including the trunk."

Red skin, headaches, nausea, and a lack of sweating are all signs of heatstroke. Be sure to seek medical attention right away if you notice any of these.



In 2019, 53 children died in a hot car. From 1998-2020, a total of 882 children died.



"With triple-digit temperatures, the dangers of hot cars might seem a little more obvious, but kids are at risk in a hot car even when the outside air temperature is fairly mild," Conde said. "Please bring your children into the store with you. They might get a little rambunctious, but that is a small price to pay to keep them safe."