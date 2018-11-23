BOISE -- The Saint Alphonsus Festival of trees hosted its annual "Haven's Open House" event on Thanksgiving Day.

The event is a special offering the hospital puts on just for patients with cancer or other conditions that compromise their immune systems.

The program started years ago when a patient named Haven Leigh wanted to attend the festival and see Santa, but was unable to because of the large crowds.

"I just have a very bad immune system, always have. I was born at like 25 weeks, didn't really have a good chance of living," Haven explained. "I just thought it would be nice to have something that families can go do, especially during the holidays, when it's hard to go anywhere and enjoy the holiday fun without getting sick."

The event has been a hit with patients and their families, she said. The event is open to those undergoing treatment at Saint Alphonsus and other medical facilities.

"This is the biggest year so far," she said. "It's just great to see all those smiling faces come and just experience something without worrying about being sick."

