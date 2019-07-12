Two 4-year-old girls freed themselves from their car seats and climbed up an embankment to get help after a deadly crash on Whidbey Island Friday evening.

The crash happened on the 5700 block of Bob Galbreath Road just before 6 p.m. The driver, identified by Washington State Patrol (WSP) as 47-year-old Corey Simmons of Langley, was traveling westbound when the vehicle left the roadway and went down an embankment.

The vehicle crashed into multiple trees before coming to a stop, according to WSP Trooper Heather Axtman. Simmons was killed in the crash. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Family members told KING 5 the two 4-year-old girls in the backseat of the vehicle were Simmons’ twin daughters. The girls were able to free themselves from their car seats and climbed about 200 feet to the road for help after the crash.

Trooper Axtman said a Good Samaritan passed the girls on the side of the road and turned around to help. The driver called 911 and the girls were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The twin’s mother, Esther Crider, said the girls are traumatized by what happened.

Crider shared a photo with KING 5 of Simmons and their twin daughters. The photo was taken last week when the family cut down their own Christmas tree for the first time.

Corey Simmons and his twin daughters.

Esther Crider

Rebecah Crider is Esther Crider's daughter and Simmons' stepdaughter. She said her family is searching for the Good Samaritan who helped her sisters after the crash.

“We are so incredibly thankful, and we are desperately looking for who she is," Rebecah Crider said. "We would love to personally meet her and thank her.”

Those close to the family described Simmons as a great man and father.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.