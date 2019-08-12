BOISE, Idaho — A gas leak was reported at St. Luke's Boise Medical Center after a car backed into a building.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. Saturday, according to Ada County Dispatchers.

Avenue B and Broadway, roads near the medical center, were closed for approximately two hours while crews worked to repair the damage.

Patients and hospital staff could smell the gas leak slightly and hear the alarm but there was no impact, according to St. Luke's Public Information Officer.

Hospital patients and staff were not evacuated and no was one was injured in the accident.

The Boise Fire Department, Boise Police, and Intermountain gas crews responded to the report.

The gas leak was repaired and the roads were reopened around 10 p.m. Saturday, according to dispatchers.

Update issued on Twitter from the Boise Fire Department:

Update on Twitter from Boise Police:

RELATED: 'The intent of this is to keep homes safe': McCall fire chief looks for safer installs on propane regulators

RELATED: Boise strip mall evacuated after car crashes into building

RELATED: 'It smells like rotten eggs:' How to detect and prevent propane or other gas leaks

RELATED: Fire marshal: Propane leak led to deadly McCall home explosion