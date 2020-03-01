SEATTLE — The community of Kodiak, Alaska is holding out hope as it waits to learn the fate of five missing fishermen, who were last seen on a fishing vessel managed by a Seattle-based company.

“We’re a commercial fishing family,” said Gerry Cobban Knagin. “It’s what we do, and we support our men.”

Her brother, Gary Cobban Jr., was in command of the 130-foot F/V “Scandies Rose,” which capsized and sank in the Gulf of Alaska late Dec. 31.

Two crew members were rescued alive from a life raft by a Coast Guard helicopter.

A second raft was found empty and five crew members are still missing. Among them, Gary, and his son David Cobban. Arthur Ganacias, Brock Rainey and Seth Rousseau-Gano are also missing, according to the Coast Guard.

Cobban Knagin said she was able to meet with the surviving crew members at the hospital. The pair were identified as Dean Gribble Jr. and John Lawler.

“I was in the hospital rooms with the survivors, and I specifically asked the question: 'where was my brother?' And they said the last time they saw him was in the wheelhouse, and when the boat went down he was still in the wheelhouse.”

The “Scandies Rose” is based in Dutch Harbor, Alaska during the season but spent the off-season docked in Seattle. Its business operations are located in the Seattle area as well.

Ashley Boggs, of Indiana, said her boyfriend Brock Rainey worked on the boat and lived part-time in Idaho. They planned on getting married after this fishing season.

Gerry and her sister Deanna are holding on to hope, but it wears thin with news the Coast Guard suspended the search late Wednesday after covering 1,400 square miles of Alaskan waters.

But they know Gary called in a mayday before the ship was lost, and they know if he did that, there was no other option.

“There was no saving that vessel,” said Gerry. “You hope and pray to God everyone got off and into their liferafts. And that’s what we did for the next six hours.”

“Mom always said if a boat goes down, boats can be replaced,” Deanna said. “Lives cannot. So we were hoping to get all seven back. We got two. Still hoping.”

Still, they said the fishing community is coming together as they wait for more word on the five men still lost at sea.

“If I had a vessel, and the weather was somewhat better, I wouldn't be here. I’d be out there looking for my nephew and brother,” said Gerry.

The Coast Guard will investigate what caused the “Scandies Rose” to sink. That could take up to a year before a report is filed.

