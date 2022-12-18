Faculty demands Purdue Northwest chancellor resign for offensive remarks

The letter said Keon's remark insulted Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders and his "inexcusable behavior caused national and international outrage."

HAMMOND, Ind. — The faculty senate of Purdue University Northwest is demanding the resignation of Chancellor Thomas Keon after an off-the-cuff commencement comment that mocked Asian languages.

The open letter signed by eight members of the senate's executive committee called for Keon to step down because the remark insulted Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders and the "inexcusable behavior caused national and international outrage."

"His behavior does not reflect the diversity and inclusiveness that Purdue faculty, staff and students value," said the letter released Friday.

Keon publicly apologized on Thursday for the ad-lib at a Dec. 10 commencement ceremony.

"I made a comment that was offensive and insensitive," Keon said. "I am truly sorry for my unplanned, off-the-cuff response to another speaker, as my words have caused confusion, pain and anger."

Keon's gaffe came after keynote speaker James Dedelow referenced a made-up language he sometimes uses on a radio show he hosts or with family. Keon responded with a line of gibberish mocking an Asian language. He said the impression was "sort of my Asian version" of Dedelow's offering.

The remark was recorded on video and has since been seen hundreds of thousands of times on social media.

"Can’t get more racist than this @PurdueNorthwest administrator," one user wrote, sharing video of the moment. More Twitter users have since criticized Purdue and Keon.

Keon cited the school's diversity, inclusion and outreach initiatives as part of the apology. He also noted several steps he's taken to foster the university's multicultural environment.