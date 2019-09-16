FARMINGTON, Maine — A firefighter has been confirmed dead at an explosion in Farmington. Several others have been taken to the hospital with injuries.

The explosion happened at the LEAP Inc. facility that serves those with disabilities on Farmington Falls Rd.

A town official says propane gas was responsible for the explosion.

Town Selectman Scott Landry says the building had been evacuated when someone smelled gas Monday morning. The explosion occurred after firefighters arrived.

Farmington Police and the Farmington Fire Dept. confirm the explosion happened sometime before 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

Farmington PD is handling the scene.

They are asking drivers to avoid the area of 313 Farmington Falls Road.

Multiple crews are responding to the explosion including a helicopter.

Viewers from as far as Summer and Mt. Vernon, Maine tell NEWS CENTER Maine they heard the explosion.

Shelby Landmann

NEWS CENTER Maine spoke with Claire Maxim who lives about a mile from where the explosion occurred. She said there was a power surge and her home started shaking. She and her mother both work at Leap Inc. While Maxim was home at the time of the blast, her mother was near the Leap Inc. campus in her car. She said she is thankful her mother escaped injury.

Police and Fire Departments have been sending their thoughts and prayers.

Governer Janet Mills tweeted out that she is monitoring the situation.

According to their website, Leap Inc. supports people with developmental, cognitive and intellectual disabilities to be actively involved in their home communities. Leap provides a variety of supports for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Our programs are successful through building strong relationships of trust, valuing the individuality of each situation and person we serve, and supporting the families in our communities.

This story will be updated as details become available.

MORE STORIES NEWS CENTER MAINE VIEWERS ARE READING

RELATED: Suspect in Presque Isle shooting arrested after six days

RELATED: Put down the phone, Hands-Free Driving Law takes effect Sept. 19

RELATED: After bankruptcy filing, Purdue Pharma may not be off hook