ESPN tweets Idaho Falls birthday surprise

Thunder Ridge High School classmates surprised Dylan on his birthday with new shoes, clothes and football gear.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — ESPN, the self-proclaimed world-wide leader in sports, tweeted a video from Idaho Falls, of all places.



According to the tweet, after his mom died a few years ago, this young man's family has struggled to pay the bills, often leaving him wearing the same clothes and shoes.



So his classmates at Thunder Ridge High School in Idaho Falls chipped in for his birthday.

They surprised Dylan with new shoes, clothes, even football gear.

In less than 24 hours, the tweet has been shared over 27,000 times.



Even better, it's gotten the attention of pro athletes like Tyler Lockett of the Seattle Seahawks and Cam Heyward of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Both have reached out, asking how they can help.