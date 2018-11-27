BOISE — The Environmental Protection Agency has refused a request to ban so-called "cyanide bombs."

The traps made national headlines last year when a 14-year-old Pocatello boy and his dog were sprayed with cyanide after accidentally triggering a trap which had been set by federal workers to kill coyotes.

The boy became ill and the dog died.

MORE: US temporarily bans use of cyanide predator traps in Idaho

Several environmental groups filed a petition with the EPA seeking to ban the devices.

The groups say cyanide bombs pose a serious risk of accidental injury and death for people, family pets and other wildlife.

The EPA responded to the petition saying the groups did not provide any new information that would merit a special review of the issue.

