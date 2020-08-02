Neal McCoy's tour bus catches fire in Louisiana

McCoy said there were no injuries, but with his famously positive attitude, McCoy claimed it was still going to be a beautiful day.

MANSFIELD, La. — Country music star and Longview resident Neal McCoy's tour bus caught fire early Saturday morning in Louisiana.

According to a pair of Facebook Live videos, posted by McCoy, his bus "Old Glory" caught fire in Mansfield, Louisiana, while en route to Alexandria. The bus has been used by the singer for approximately 13 years.

McCoy said he believes the trailer, which carried the music equipment, was saved.