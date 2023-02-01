Trailblazing Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo passed away at Whitehaven home, MPD confirms

Her cause of death is currently unclear. Memphis Police Department is expected to release more information about her passing at a later time.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis rapper "Gangsta Boo," born Lola Mitchell, was found dead in Whitehaven near Raines Road. Sunday, Jan. 1, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

1600 Block of Raines Road. pic.twitter.com/dqj94dcAOL — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 2, 2023

MPD communicated that there were no immediate signs of foul play and that the results of her autopsy are still pending. The investigation is ongoing, according to MPD.

The former member of Three 6 Mafia's passing mourned by fellow group member 8ball's official Instagram. He posted a video featuring a caption that read "You can rest now baby girl."

Boo was highly respected as a pioneer for women in rap music during the '90s era, and she most recently lent her talents to a song released in early December by female rapper Latto. The song also features GloRilla, another breakout female rapper from Memphis.

Fellow Three 6 Mafia artist DJ Paul posted a photo of her on Instagram seemingly paying tribute to Boo as early as 5 p.m. on Sunday.