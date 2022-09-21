FIFA 23 brings Ted Lasso, AFC Richmond soccer team to video game lineup

The mustached soccer coach for AFC Richmond will be making his debut in the upcoming FIFA video game.

WASHINGTON — Characters from the Emmy-award winning comedy series "Ted Lasso" are joining the world of video games.

The mustached soccer coach for the fictional team AFC Richmond will be on the pitch in the upcoming FIFA 23, EA SPORTS announced Wednesday.

Starting Sept. 30, fans will be able to play as any of the players from the AFC Richmond team and even compete in Nelson Road, the show's fictitious soccer stadium.

Video game players can have Ted Lasso, portrayed on the TV show by Jason Sudeikis, as the manager for AFC Richmond or any other team in the game.

“I am truly fortunate, and deeply grateful, to have had many special moments in my career thus far, and I consider this experience among the best of them,” said Sudeikis in the press release.

EA SPORTS FIFA released a special trailer on Wednesday showcasing animated versions of Roy Kent, played by Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso and other soccer players from the show.

“In a short time and with limited prior experience, Ted Lasso has become a cultural phenomenon, bringing the passion of football and the power of belief to life for millions of fans across the globe,” said David Jackson, VP of Brand for EA SPORTS FIFA, in the press release. "We're thrilled to welcome both Ted and AFC Richmond to FIFA 23."