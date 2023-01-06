Al Pacino, 83, is a father for the fourth time, welcoming son Roman with Noor Alfallah

Pacino’s baby news follows close on the heels of that of longtime friend and fellow actor Robert De Niro, who had his seventh child at 79.

LOS ANGELES — Al Pacino is a father for the fourth time.

Pacino's publicist, Stan Rosenfield, confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday that the actor, 83, and 29-year-old Noor Alfallah welcomed a son named Roman.

No other details, including when or where the baby was born, were released. The news was first reported by TMZ.

He is Pacino’s fourth child and first with Alfallah. Pacino has a 33-year-old daughter, Julie Marie, with acting coach Jan Tarrant and 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with actor Beverly D’Angelo.

In a 2014 New Yorker profile, he described a close relationship with his children that fixed a "missing link" from his own childhood.

"Having children has helped a lot," he told the magazine. "I consciously knew that I didn’t want to be like my dad. I wanted to be there. I have three children. I’m responsible to them. I’m a part of their life."

Pacino won an Academy Award for Best Actor for 1992's "Scent of a Woman" and is Oscar-nominated many times over for his work in films including "The Godfather," "Dick Tracy" and "The Irishman." His recent performances include roles in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" and "House of Gucci."

Pacino and Alfallah reportedly began dating last year. She describes herself as a “raconteur” on her Instagram page and her IMDB page notes that she’s a producer on two movies currently in post-production, including “Billy Knight," starring Pacino.