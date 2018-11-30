LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- Passengers are breathing a sigh of relief after an engine cover ripped of their plane in midair.

It happened during takeoff Friday from McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas.

The piece, called a cowling, came loose and separated from the Airbus A320.

Noticing the problem, the pilots circled back for an emergency landing just before 7:30 a.m.

Flight 260 had 166 people on board, including passengers and crew members.

“The engine continued to operate normally and the aircraft, an Airbus 320, landed safely," Frontier Airlines Spokesperson Allison Redmon told 10News. "Safety is our top priority at Frontier Airlines, and we would like to acknowledge the professionalism of our pilots and flight attendants. We are working to get our passengers to their destinations as quickly as possible.”

The passengers were offered breakfast vouchers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

