BOISE - Ada County Paramedics honored heroes in our community during the annual Emergency Medical Services Week breakfast at St. Luke's in Meridian Wednesday.

Among the award winners was Dr. Nathan Green and a team of first responders from St. Luke's who were recognized for bringing a woman back to life after she went into anaphylactic shock during an MRI.

Dr. Green received a notification from the PulsePoint mobile app that someone in his area needed help. PulsePoint is a 911 integrated app that alerts people with CPR training about someone in their area that has gone into cardiac arrest.

Because of the app, Dr. Green was able to locate and revive the woman.

It's lifesaving situations like that why Ada county first responders say they are proud to be a part of the team.

"They have a smile on their face they do their jobs, they take care of people," said Ada County Paramedics Deputy Chief Peder Ahearn. "Even when they haven't slept, they haven't been able to use the restroom, and they haven't eaten they are always quick out the door to make sure they take care of whoever needs them."

Another Bystander Hero award was earned by Ada County Paramedic Training Captain, Cameo Akins.

In April, Akins was off-shift when she helped a passenger having a medical emergency on a plane in Salt Lake City.

Akins performed CPR as the pilot turned the plane around from the runway and brought it back to the gate.

Other awards presented today include:

2018 Reserve of the Year: Michael Watson

2018 Field provider of the Year: Jeremy Schabot

2018 Non-Field Provider of the Year: Chris Lockhart

2018 Pursuit of Excellence Award: Chris Shandera

Ada County Paramedics takes time during the week-long celebration to publicly thank first responder teams and to celebrate the important, lifesaving work they do.

