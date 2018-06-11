BOISE -- Cooler weather this week brought a dusting of snow to ski resorts and roads around the area.

Bogus Basin, Tamarack and Sun Valley all show visible snow on the slopes, while traffic cameras captured images of fresh snowfall along Idaho 55 near McCall and Idaho 21 near Stanley.

FORECAST: Mostly sunny and cooler

Placerville in Boise County also saw some snowfall. KTVB's weather team predicts that mountain areas could get several inches in the higher elevations.

Weather in the Treasure Valley will be a little more temperate this week, with overnight lows in the 20's and 30's but no projected snow or rainfall.

Snow on ski hills, roads

