BOISE — Republican Sherri Ybarra has taken the lead in a tight race for Idaho's superintendent of public instruction.

Ybarra and and her opponent, Democrat Cindy Wilson, are still with two percent of each other, and the Associated Press has not yet called a winner.

Ybarra currently has 296,383 votes and 51 percent, while Wilson has 279,377 and 49 percent. A total of 939 of 958 precincts are reporting.

Ybarra, who was a teacher and curriculum director before she was elected to Idaho's top education post in 2014, is vying for a second term. She faces Wilson, a longtime teacher and Department of Correction board member.

The position requires overseeing the state's public school system. The superintendent of public instruction also serves on the five-member Idaho Land Board, which oversees 2.5 million acres of land to benefit state public schools.

