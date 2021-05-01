West Ada superintendent announces plan to resign

West Ada School District's superintendent Dr. Mary Ann Ranells announced plans to resign at the end of the school year on Tuesday.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Dr. Mary Ann Ranells, the superintendent of the West Ada School District, announced Tuesday that she plans to resign from the position at the end of the school year.

The West Ada Board of Trustees will take up the formal resignation for approval on Jan. 12. Once approved, the district will begin the search for the next superintendent.

Ranells will continue as superintendent through June 30, 2021.

Ranells joined West Ada School District in January 2016. Prior to joining, she served as an English, Spanish and reading teacher at Shoshone Junior High School.

She has also taught in the Wendell and Nampa school districts, ultimately serving as the Director of Curriculum and Instruction in both Nampa and the Twin Falls School District.

In addition to positions with local education institutions, Ranells served as the state of Idaho's Deputy Superintendent of Public Instruction during the Marily Howard administration. Until 2014, she served as the superintended of the Lakeland School District in Rathdrum.

In 2019, Ranells was recognized as Idaho's Superintendent of the Year and was one of four finalists for the 2019 National Superintendent of the Year. She was also awarded the Leadership in Public Education Award from the Idaho Association of School Administrators in 1999 and 2013.

Watch more 'Local News'