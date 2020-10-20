Teacher 'sick-out' ends, in-person school to start Wednesday in West Ada

School will resume Wednesday in the West Ada School District, with half of the district's students returning to their classrooms for in-person learning.

Classes were canceled both Monday and Tuesday after hundreds of teachers called in sick in protest of what they said was district leaders' unsatisfactory handling of the coronavirus pandemic. The West Ada School Board voted earlier this month to return students to school on an alternating-day in-person basis despite Central District Health's warnings that Ada County was in the "red" category for COVID-19 transmission.

West Ada School District spokeswoman Char Jackson said Tuesday afternoon that the district has been in communication with teachers, and have been assured the "sick-out" will not continue Wednesday.

"West Ada School District is committed to balancing in person learning, the safety of its students and teachers and Covid-19 protocols," Jackson wrote. "Over the past few days, the focus has been specifically working with the West Ada Education Association find a solution that would ensure teachers feel safe and allow school to take place on Monday and Tuesday. Those efforts were not successful, but teachers have assured us that school will happen on Wednesday."

The district says it will continue working to address teachers' concerns, and will visit classrooms teachers say can not be socially-distanced to find a solution.

West Ada has also asked Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke’s and a member of the state’s coronavirus task force, to meet with teachers virtually to address their concerns. Pate has also conducted an evaluation of the district's reopening plan, and a final draft of his findings will be presented to the school board at the meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

"West Ada School District believes these are important first steps to improve safety concerns," Jackson wrote.

In-person classes will begin with Team 2 on Wednesday. Check back for updates.

