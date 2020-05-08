West Ada School District pushes start of school year to Sept. 8

The school district made that decision after a five-hour-long meeting Tuesday.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Students in the West Ada School District will return to school on September 8, but how they will return is still up in the air.

After a five-hour meeting, the West Ada School Board approved a plan to delay the start of the fall semester from August 27 to September 8.

Board members will discuss what that reopening plan will look like at the next board meeting on August 25.

“One of the things that we continue to talk about is nothing that we're going to do this year can be looked through the lens of how we've always done it,” said Bret Heller, assistant superintendent of the West Ada School District.

The school board also discussed a number of other topics, including building layouts, transportation, the use of face coverings, and athletics.

“Everything in me wants to be able to, as soon as we possibly can, open our buildings safely," West Ada Trustee Steve Smylie said. "I realize that might be weeks, it might be a month, a semester. Our purpose is to provide for our children and give them the best possible education that we can possibly give them."

Smylie added that, in order to safely bring kids back for in-person learning, it will be necessary to provide for physical distancing in schools, along with proper disinfecting, masks, and the other things that may be needed in order to follow Central District Health recommendations.

The board reached Tuesday's decision by taking into consideration guidance from medical professionals and a recommendation from the West Ada School District administration, according to the West Ada School District's website.

School board members at Tuesday's meeting said the delay will give the district additional time to train staff and to deploy necessary technology.

"We cannot fail, we have to be successful in whatever we choose," Superintendent Dr. Mary Ann Ranells said. "Anything we can do to set ourselves up for success would be the best."

Tuesday’s meeting came hours after the president of the Idaho Education Association announced schools in COVID-19 hot spots should begin with remote learning. They define hot spots as areas where the positivity rate for virus testing is above 5%.

