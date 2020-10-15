Watch live at 3 p.m.: West Ada School Board holds special meeting to vote on a plan for learning while in category red

The board is also expected to select a new chairman and discuss a hybrid learning program while in the red category.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The West Ada School District has scheduled a special board meeting Thursday at 3 p.m. and the meeting will be live-streamed on KTVB's YouTube Channel and can be found below.

The board has two very important tasks for Thursday's meeting - to select a new board chairman and discuss a possible hybrid learning plan while in the red category.

At the end of Tuesday's board meeting, West Ada Chairman Ed Klopfenstein abruptly resigned saying he doesn't think other board members appreciate what he does.

He will still serve on the board, however, he just won't be the chair of the board.

In addition to electing a new chairman, the board also plans to make a final decision on how they will move forward in their reopening plan in the red category.

In the past, being in category red meant remote learning, but Central District Health gave Boise schools the green light to continue moving forward with its plan to bring kids back to the classroom.

At Tuesday night's meeting, assistant superintendent Brett Heller proposed a hybrid learning plan for the red category, were students would be broken up into two teams.

Team One would go to school Tuesdays and Thursdays and Team Two would go Wednesdays and Fridays, with everybody remote on Mondays.

Heller said this plan would give more time for teachers to plan for the rest of the week.

“I think the answer is we are going to give teachers as much time as we can, as much guidance as we can, we are going to roll up our sleeves and continue to work together and do a better job every day," Heller said.

If the plan is approved it would start no later than Monday, Oct. 19.



Again, the board's special meeting is set for 3 p.m Thursday, where they will make a final decision in moving forward.