A closer look at the results of West Ada's recent parent survey

The district says it received more than 17,700 responses to the survey, which asked for parents' feedback on returning to school in the fall.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — On July 27, the West Ada School District put out its latest parent survey asking for parents' feedback on what going back to school could look like in the fall.

In late August, the district released its findings. More than 17,700 parents responded, a majority comfortable with sending their kids back to the physical classroom.

However, at the very top of the survey, it reads, "This survey was not restricted and could be filled out multiple times by the same participant."

The district says they do not have any way of determining if anyone completed the survey more than once.

You can see the complete list (over 660 pages worth) of responses here.

The following questions and responses were taken directly from the survey:

Question one: "Most likely community spread of coronavirus in the West Ada School District will continue this fall. Schools may open and then close. The closures could be single schools or the entire school district. West Ada may be switching back and forth between opening and closing schools. Please rate how likely you are to send your student to school next fall if there is community spread of coronavirus and schools may open and then close for periods of time. Note: Zero equals very unlikely. Ten equals very likely."

Total responses: 16,820

Over 62.5% (10,500) answered 6 and above

Question five: "If upon return in August or any time thereafter, the virus is present in our community but children are allowed to attend school when social distancing and group-size limits are followed, what learning environment would best meet the needs of your child?"

Total responses: 17,196

Blended learning: 79.31% (13,638)

Online only: 3,558 (20.69%)

"If proper precautions are taken for those that are more susceptible to the virus, I see NO reason why students can not attend a regular school schedule. Maybe a new survey should be drafted with more options for parents and students."

"I would add the fact that wearing a mask for ANY extended period reduces the H2O intake of our bodies to below 20% , yeah they said water which in turn greatly effects (sic) our health and brain function."

"Give our kids a regular schooling experience (with precautions @ school NOT home) so they can have the type of education you and I had."

"A tough situation as a district to be in. While I think asking parents' opinions is nice, you will never please anybody."

"I think the district should just make a decision and roll with it."

"With the current conditions, we believe West Ada should start the school with an online-only platform (like neighboring Nampa school district) and move education to in-person when it becomes safe to do so."

"My children every year are home within the first month with flu/colds. This year will be no different, but how we REACT will. Our kids are resilient."

"Our kids need social interaction. School cannot continue to be a prison or my kids will NOT be in it. Masks, every other day schooling, shorter recess/breaks, less of normalcy, NOT A GOOD IDEA."

"All of my daughter's grandparents are over 60, have diabetes and high blood pressure, one is on dialysis. I, myself is a recent cancer survivor and we have a toddler. My husband is a small business owner. If my daughter brought COVID home from school it would be way more than devastating to our family. If schools are open my husband wants to send our daughter to school since he doesn't feel COVID is that big of a deal. I feel the opposite. Please take the decision out of our hands and remain closed so students, siblings, parents, and grandparents do not die of COVID."

West Ada's next regularly-scheduled board meeting is Tuesday, September 8.