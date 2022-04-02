West Ada School District to offer full-day kindergarten this fall

Idaho law requires children to be more than five years old on or before Sept. 1 in order to enroll in kindergarten.

BOISE, Idaho — The West Ada School District announced Saturday it is offering full-day kindergarten this fall for the 2022-2023 school year at no cost.

West Ada's announcement comes after the Twin Falls School District also announced it is offering full-day kindergarten on Friday as a result of the Idaho Legislature putting an additional $46 million into the state's literacy program this year.

Idaho requires children to be more than five years old on or before Sept. 1 in order to enroll in kindergarten.

"Full-day Kindergarten is designed to give your child a stronger start," the West Ada School District's website said. "Full-day Kindergarten is part of Idaho and West Ada’s plan to support early learning and child development. Research shows that children who participate in full-day early learning programs such as full-day kindergarten get a stronger start in school and in life."

Students who are enrolled in full-day kindergarten can take advantage of bussing through the West Ada School District's existing routes. West Ada said the number of students in each full-day kindergarten class is determined by enrollment numbers, but the average class size is 25 students.

The West Ada School District created a schedule for students enrolling in full-day kindergarten in 2022, which is included below:

9:10-9:25 a.m. - Announcements/lunch count

9:25-9:50 a.m. - Morning meeting

9:50-10:15 a.m. - Phonics/Spelling

10:15-10:30 a.m. - Recess

10:30-11:30 a.m. - Reading groups

11:30-11:55 a.m. - Writing

11:55 a.m. - Lunch

12:45-1:30 p.m. - Math

1:30-2 p.m. - Science/Social Studies

2-2:30 p.m. - Music, P.E. or Computer

2:30-2:45 p.m. - Recess

2:45-3:15 p.m. - Arts and Crafts, iReady Math on laptops or Library

3:15-3:20 p.m. - Pack up

3:20-3:40 p.m. - Kinder intervention

3:40-3:53 p.m. - Read Aloud on floor by calendar

3:55 p.m. - Dismissal

Students will have Music on Monday and Thursday, P.E. on Tuesday and Friday and Computer on Wednesday. Arts and Crafts will be on Mondays, with iReady Math on Tuesday and Thursday, and library on Wednesday and Friday.

Show and tell, arts and crafts and reading buddies will also be apart of the schedule on Fridays.

