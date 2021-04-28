West Ada School District chooses new superintendent

Dr. Derek Bub was chosen from among four finalists for the position.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Idaho's largest school district selected their next superintendent Tuesday night.

Bub is currently serving as the principal of Centennial High School, and has been with the district since 2017.

"I am extremely thankful to our Board of Trustees and the ISBA for their hard work and dedication to our school district throughout this process," he said in a statement. "I am incredibly honored to lead and serve West Ada School District in partnership with our wonderful community, spectacular teachers, and amazing students."

Bub will take over the superintendent spot from Dr. Mary Ann Ranells, who announced her resignation in January. He will start the new position on July 1.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Bub as our next superintendent,” said Board Chair Amy Johnson. “It was a rigorous and extensive hiring process and we are extremely pleased with the result.”

