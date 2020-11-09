West Ada School District installs additional web filtering apps to improve connectivity

The district says they are exploring every option to resolve connection issues and are monitoring the newly implemented updates.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The West Ada School District is exploring options to resolve the ongoing connection issues students are having. In an attempt to expand the connectivity capabilities of the district's virtual private network (VPN), two additional web filtering appliances were installed on Thursday night.

West Ada board of trustees met Thursday to discuss resolutions to the connectivity issues. Members decided updates to district devices would be the best option.

When added to the district VPN, these appliances immediately increase the number of devices that can connect to the system at once. Updates also reduce traffic going through the district firewall.

The new configuration is being monitored by the district. If significant improvement is made to the connection, existing servers will be updated to allow as many students as possible to connect.

West Ada is also moving forward with a plan of transitioning to a new method of filtering. Student devices from the district will automatically update to the new system.

Minor changes to district-issued devices starting being pushed out on Thursday. As of 6 a.m. Friday, over 9,500 devices have been updated.

The district said they are "very hopeful today’s changes will greatly improve access to our systems."

Additional information on device configuration progress will be available as soon as possible.

