West Ada School District charts course to keep school activities safe for students and staff

BOISE, Idaho — Parents in the West Ada School District are still waiting to find out how their children will head back to school. Whether it's online, in-person or via a hybrid schedule, but they'll now get a chance to voice their concerns at a special school board meeting on Aug. 20.

The announcement comes as some students in the school district have already headed back to school for practices surrounding fall activities or are getting ready to do so.

Fall sports practice will begin on August 17, but one thing will be noticeably different, according to Char Jackson, the new spokesperson for the West Ada School District.

“We'll be using social distancing so that our students can be as safe as they possibly can during these practices,” Jackson said.

Sports aren't the only activities getting underway, band practices have already started, but outdoors.

“Kids have been using social distancing measures during these practices, we want kids to have a normal as fall activities as possible, but we recognize with the virus that's not always possible,” Jackson said.

As for games, concerts and recitals, as well as the fans who attend those events, Jackson told KTVB that remains to be seen.

The school board will make a final decision about how students will start, after a school board meeting on August 25.

“The challenges we're facing are simply that we want our students as normal of a school year as possible, but unfortunately, the way this virus is, it's just not possible for it to be completely normal, so what we're doing is trying to mitigate risk as much as we possibly can, while having as many of those activities as we possibly can,” Jackson said.

Students in the West Ada School District are scheduled to start school on Sept. 8.

