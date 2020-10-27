Watch live at 6 p.m.: West Ada School Board trustees to discuss remote learning plan, vice-chairman to resign during Tuesday's meeting

Dr. David Pate, retired CEO of St. Luke's Medical Group, is also scheduled to review the West Ada Safety Plan.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The West Ada School District Board of Trustees will hold their regular meeting on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The board will discuss remote learning options after previously voting to allow students to continue hybrid learning in the "red" category, meaning community transmission of COVID-19 is very high within the district.

The West Ada School Board vice-chairman Steve Smylie also plans to announce his resignation during Tuesday's meeting. This comes two weeks after the board chairman announced his resignation at the end of another board meeting, saying he cannot continue because the board does not appreciate the work he does.

Hundreds of West Ada teachers participated in a districtwide sick-out on Monday, Oct. 19, and Tuesday, Oct. 20. Though the sick-out ended on Wednesday, Oct. 21, West Ada parents filed a lawsuit claiming the sick-out was a strike, which is illegal under Idaho common law.