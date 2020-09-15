West Ada to take up connectivity problems, reopening plan at Tuesday meeting

The meeting is set to begin at 4 p.m., and will be livestreamed in this story.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Trustees on the board for the West Ada School District are set to continue discussing the district's connectivity issues and the next steps for the reopening plan at a meeting Tuesday afternoon.

The meeting will be held at the District Service Center in Meridian beginning at 4 p.m., and will be streamed live in this story.

Board members will take up connectivity for students, an issue that has caused some problems in the district. Some students doing remote learning have been unable to connect to the VPN or log on to their classes.

Parents can submit their comments on the connectivity discussion point online here until one hour before the meeting begins.

According to the meeting agenda, trustees will also have the opportunity to "take action to approve, deny, amend, modify or postpone" the current revised reopening plan.

The district began phased in-person learning this week after Ada County was downgraded into the yellow category for coronavirus transmission. Students in first through 12th grade have been split into two "teams," with the groups attending class in person on alternating days.