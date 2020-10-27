Red rocks being painted in protest of West Ada school board decision

The rocks will be placed six feet apart from each other in a symbolic gesture to the school board.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The West Ada sick-out may be over but the protests are not.



Board members will be greeted at Tuesday's meeting with red rocks placed six feet apart from each other.



The rocks were painted by one former teacher and board member of the West Ada school board and one current teacher at Middleton High School.



The rocks are painted red and read "remote," a symbolic gesture to the school board that they believe West Ada should be teaching classes remotely.



The school district is currently teaching classes in a hybrid learning style even though Central District Health has Ada County schools in its "red" category.



The health districts previously recommended schools in the red teach remotely.



“Thing about the rocks is it lets somebody know that we are paying attention, and people who feel like red equals remote are unable to go out and protest because or show psychical presence because it is dangerous for us to gather in large groups," said Middleton High teacher Kelli Hudson. "I mean, the governor even reiterated that yesterday, and I think the red rocks gives people a visual that we would be there if we could."



So far, the two have painted 1,000 rocks, but they say they are working to paint more, and others are also painting rocks as well.