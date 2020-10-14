West Ada School Board chairman resigns: 'The board does not appreciate the work that I'm doing'

Ed Klopfenstein sounded frustrated as he referenced his experiences with the board and how the position has affected him personally.

After hours of discussing how to move forward with the fall re-opening plan, West Ada School Board Chairman, Ed Klopfenstein, announced his resignation.

"I feel that obviously the board does not appreciate the work that I'm doing and so this evening I resign as chairman of the board," Klopfenstein said as he adjourned the meeting. He added that the position has affected him personally, "...to be very frank, I've risked my business, I've risked my family. The internal conflicts I've had, the time investment I've had, and I can't get a phone call?...Obviously I'm not a leader here."

He slammed his gavel before leaving the building.

That's the biggest change that came out of Tuesday night's meeting. West Ada Board members denied a motion for any major changes to their current plan. Despite the fact that Central District Health put Ada County Schools in the "red" category yesterday morning. That category means that transmission within the community is high and CDH suggests schools utilize distance learning.

The Idaho Press reports that the district has lagged behind some of its neighbors, such as the Boise and Kuna school districts, in publishing coronavirus case totals by school.

The board agreed to create a working group to improve plan-making for remote teaching. They will be rolling out a dashboard this week, to provide more transparency about COVID-19 cases within the district.

