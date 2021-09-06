West Ada revokes mask opt-out for teachers and staff

"We do not think an opt-out form is necessary for any staff, based our current practices," reads a letter sent to West Ada staff.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The West Ada School District is revoking the opt-out option for the district's mask requirement for teachers and staff less than a week after returning to the classroom.

In a letter sent out last Friday to staff members, Chief Human Resources Officer Dave Roberts wrote that due to an increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases and quarantines among students and staff, they are reminding all staff of the mitigation efforts everyone should be adhering to.

It states by adhering to these practices, staff will be doing everything it can to achieve its number one goal of keeping children in school five days a week. This will also prevent staff from being required to be quarantined. The letter reads in part:

We also want to provide clarification regarding "staff opt-out" forms that were sent out to principals after the School Board meeting on August 24, 2021. We do not think an opt-out form is necessary for any staff, based our current practices. Therefore, any opt-out forms filed by staff members are hereby revoked as was stated as a possibility on the opt-out form that you received.

Here is the full list of health mitigation factors that the West Ada School District implemented last year to keep staff and students safe:

• Sanitize your hands as you enter the classroom

• Space student desks as much as possible

• Pod students in your classrooms where distancing is not possible

• Remind students to maintain distance between each other as much as possible

• Remind students NOT TO SHARE laptops or computer keyboards, drinks, food, snacks, gum, writing utensils, tissues, face masks, make-up, chapstick, eating utensils, musical instruments, or personal items

• Student desks, chairs, keyboards, or other items frequently touched at the student's desk should be cleaned between use by different students



The list goes on to say:

We believe that the adults can and should do everything they can to control their environment to guarantee that the adults are not subject to quarantine. To this end, staff should all adhere to the following:

• You should wear your mask as much as you possibly can and always if you are going to be within six feet of students or other staff members. Please also practice this as much as you can when you are in the community with non-household friends and family.

• Please distance yourself from your students, staff and non-household friends and family in a manner that you are never within six feet of anyone for 15 minutes or more.

• Please remember to wash your hands regularly and sanitize your hands regularly when washing is not available.

• Please check yourself and your family for symptoms every single day. If you have symptoms, please do not come to work.

Finally, the letter reads:

Our staff are the single most important instructional strategy for student learning, and it is vital that we are here every day to teach our students and be an example for them.







Facts not fear: More on coronavirus

See our latest updates in our YouTube playlist: