West Ada School District to vote on new COVID-19 pandemic operating plan

The West Ada Board of Trustees is set to vote on a revised pandemic operating plan during Tuesday night's meeting.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Editor's note: The above video explains West Ada's current learning schedule.

The West Ada School District Board of Trustees is set to meet tonight to vote on a new pandemic operating plan for next semester. The plan was drafted and reviewed with the help of retired President and CEO of St. Luke's Health Systems, Dr. David Pate.

Pate and school officials consistently review the operating plans to ensure they are in accordance with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local health guidelines.

In addition to assisting in drafting the proposed plan, Pate posted a video of himself reviewing the plan on the West Ada School District Website. You can view the video here:

The revised proposal offers more comprehensive definitions of "pandemic language", including close contact, cluster, mask and face covering, and quarantine and isolation.

For the upcoming semester, the district will focus on three main methods of preventing the spread of COVID-19: maintaining six feet of distance between each person, proper use of face masks or coverings, and frequent hand washing and sanitation.

In situations where physical distance cannot be maintained, other efforts will be implemented to ensure student and teacher safety, including the use of pods in elementary schools, plexiglass barriers on desks, seating charts, and protected spaces within the classrooms.

All schools in the district have also implemented a greater focus on handwashing, sanitation, cleaning, disinfecting, and proper use of face masks.

The superintendent has the authority to determine if and when an individual classroom or school needs to close down and return to remote learning due to an outbreak.

For schools not learning entirely online, returning to the classroom will be determined based on grade level. The West Ada school board has approved the following reopening criteria:

Preschool-Grade 5

Daily in-person learning with an early release on Mondays

Grade 6-12

Hybrid learning schedule, alternating in-person instruction and remote for all students on Mondays

Team 1: attend in-person classes Tuesday and Thursday, remote learning Wednesday and Friday

Team 2: attend in-person classes Wednesday and Friday, remote learning Tuesday and Thursday

West Ada will begin considering daily in-person instruction for grades 6-12 once grades 4-5 have returned to full in-person learning for one month "with successful physical distancing verified on walk-throughs, and no clusters or outbreaks have occurred in 30 days."

Full in-person learning for high schools will be considered once middle schools have returned for full in-person classes for one month "with successful physical distancing verified on walk-throughs, and no clusters or outbreaks have occurred in 30 days."

In both instances, no widespread school outbreaks must be occurring in any middle or high school.

To read the entire pandemic operating plan draft, click here.

The West Ada School board will vote on this operational plan on Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m.

