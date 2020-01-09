West Ada to take up school sports, reopening plan at Tuesday board meeting

Board members voted 3-2 at last week's meeting to begin the school year with remote learning only, a decision that has divided parents.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The West Ada School District will hold a board meeting on the school reopening plan and how to proceed with athletics on Tuesday night.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Sept. 1 at the District Service Center located at 1303 East Central Drive in Meridian. It will be streamed live in this story.

Board members voted 3-2 at last week's meeting to begin the school year in the "red" category, meaning at least the first week of the school year will be done through remote learning only. Students may be allowed to return to the classroom in person after the first week if Central District Health moves Ada County into the "yellow" category, or if decided by the West Ada superintendent and district officials.

The first day of the school year was previously pushed back to Sept. 8 from Aug. 27.

Not all parents were happy with the board's decision to start the school year online. Several hundred people protested outside the West Ada district offices in Meridian on Monday morning, asking officials to reverse the decision and allow the option for students to return to school in-person.

Other parents have publicly supported the move, saying that the board's decision keeps students, teachers, and school staff safe.

Coronavirus rates in Ada County, where the West Ada School District is located, lead the state with more than 10,000 cases, as well as a high rate of community spread, according to the health district.

Those who want to weigh in on the school sports plan or reopening plan can submit their comments online here until one hour before the meeting starts.

The chairman of the school board will decide whether to take in-person testimony from the public during the meeting.

This story will be updated.

At KTVB, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: www.ktvb.com/coronavirus.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus