'We don't need our leaders creating more drama': West Ada parent reacts to Lt. Gov. McGeachin's executive order

Gov. Little rescinded McGeachin's executive order on Friday. In response, West Ada will require students to mask up after the Memorial Day weekend.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The West Ada School District, which has more than 35,000 students enrolled in 49 schools, was included in the fallout from Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin's executive order issued on Thursday.

The order banned mask mandates statewide among state political entities, including schools. The order went into effect at 11 a.m. Thursday, catching districts by surprise in the middle of the school day.

McGeachin's spur-of-the-moment executive order created chaos for parents, students and school administrators in the West Ada School District, according to Tara Rosales, a West Ada parent.

"Personally, I felt it to be a little disruptive because we're nearing the end of the school year," she said. "I had several emails from the school and texts from my kids about whether they are to wear masks or not."

The West Ada School District lifted their mask mandate Friday morning but still encouraged students to wear them. However, some teachers at Mountain View High School were unaware of the lifted mandate and sent several students to the office for not following the dress code.

"It was just a little chaotic but I feel like we got through the day the best we could," West Ada spokesperson Char Jackson said. "We don't generally switch operations in the middle of the school day, so today kids are encouraged to wear masks but they're not being penalized."

Gov. Little rescinded McGeachin's executive order at 11 a.m. on Friday. In response, West Ada will require students to mask up after the Memorial Day weekend until the last day of school on June 10.

"Our thought is, we want students to be in school," Jackson said. "We want them learning, we want them to be safe, and so if that's eight or nine more days of wearing masks but it allows us to have those graduations and it allows us to not be quarantining hundreds of kids, then we feel like that's the route to go."

Rosales felt the Lt. Gov.'s executive order was in poor taste and a selfish political move.

"We don't need our leaders creating more drama just so they could get attention and a national headline," she said. "We need our leaders to keep things smooth sailing so our kids can finish school."

Despite the chaos, Rosales is excited for her kids to finish school and start summer vacation.

"We already have our vacation planned. We're doing some college tours and I'm excited," she said. "I hope everyone stays healthy and we're on the road back to a little bit normal."

Face masks remain part of the West Ada dress code. Students that show up without a mask will be provided with one.

The West Ada School Board will vote on whether masks will be optional or mandatory for the next school year on June 15.

Watch more Idaho politics: