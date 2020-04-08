West Ada, Boise school boards meet to finalize back-to-school plans

Several local school boards are meeting Tuesday to decide if students will return to in-person learning or take classes online this fall.

BOISE, Idaho — The West Ada School Board meets at 2 o'clock today to finalize the district's back-to-school plans.



Right now, West Ada's first day of school is set for August 27.



The district has been planning to give students and their families two options -- in person school with extra safety measures in the buildings, and a "virtual school house," meaning all classes will be online.

As educators across Idaho make plans for the new school year, the state's largest teacher organization is urging schools in COVID-19 hot spots to start the year with remote learning and keep buildings closed.



A statement from Idaho Education Association President Layne McInelly defines hot spots as areas where the rate of positive COVID-19 tests is above five percent, and right now, those areas are home to about 75 percent of Idaho public school students.

The Central District Health Board is meeting at 4 o'clock this afternoon to discuss school plans in Ada County and other parts of the district in light of recent community spread of COVID-19. That meeting is being held online.

The Boise School Board will meet tonight at 6:30 p.m. in a meeting that's rescheduled from Monday when after dealing with technical difficulties for nearly a half-hour, the school board voted to postpone the virtual meeting.



A district spokesperson says they made the decision to ensure everyone has a chance to testify.