Watch live at 6 p.m.: West Ada School District board of trustees holds special session

The board will meet virtually on Thursday night to discuss connectivity issues, making up lost school days and the transition into the 'yellow' category.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The West Ada School District Board of Trustees is holding a special session meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday. The meeting will be held virtually.

During the meeting, board members will discuss connectivity issues students have had during the first week of remote learning. They will also determine how students will make up lost days and how teachers will prepare for the transition into the "yellow" category.

Schools in the district are set to reopen for in-person classes on Monday. Students will be split into two groups to maintain physical distancing within school buildings.

The meeting will be broadcast on KTVB.COM and on the KTVB YouTube page.

Watch more 'Local News'