Watch live at 6 p.m.: West Ada School District to elect new board chairman during Tuesday meeting

"A lot of me doesn't want to put up with bullies like people that are leading this recall. In general, I would stand here and stay on the board and fight. But as it would happen, this afternoon as I was pondering all of this, something happened that made me realize there are other things in my life that I need to attend to. While I would dearly love to sit and fight these people at the polls, I think it's the right time now for me to step aside and take care of the rest of my things," Neuhoff said. "So after the meeting, I'm going to hand the clerk a letter of resignation that goes into effect at 11:59 this evening. It's been a pleasure serving with you all."