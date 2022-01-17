Weeklong school cancellation at Horseshoe Bend School district

Horseshoe bend school has cancelled elementary classes for the remainder of the week citing a lack of staffing and nearly 60% of students absent.

HORSESHOE BEND, Idaho — Horseshoe Bend School District announced Monday evening that it will be canceling all elementary school classes for the remainder of the week.

The school district stated in a Facebook post that they lack enough staff and substitutes.

The school also mentioned that nearly 60% of their students are currently absent.

The school district intends to resume classes Jan. 24.

