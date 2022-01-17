x
Education

Weeklong school cancellation at Horseshoe Bend School district

Horseshoe bend school has cancelled elementary classes for the remainder of the week citing a lack of staffing and nearly 60% of students absent.
Credit: Horseshoe Bend School District

HORSESHOE BEND, Idaho —

Horseshoe Bend School District announced Monday evening that it will be canceling all elementary school classes for the remainder of the week. 

The school district stated in a Facebook post that they lack enough staff and substitutes. 

The school also mentioned that nearly 60% of their students are currently absent. 

The school district intends to resume classes Jan. 24.

