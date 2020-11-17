Watch live at 5 p.m.: West Ada School Board holds meeting, may appoint trustee for vacant seat

West Ada School District takes the health of our students and staff seriously. We know that during this pandemic we have and will need to make decisions quickly based on data. Over the past few days, we have been monitoring case numbers, absences and other data to determine when and if a school needs to be closed and moved to remote learning. We have discovered that at Eagle High School we are unable to sustain operations with the current amount of absences in our office and teaching staff. We are also seeing a continued trend of positive cases and quarantine numbers at EHS. For these reasons, we will go to remote learning at Eagle High School for the rest of the week beginning tomorrow. Students will be logging on and following their daily schedule November 18-20. Thanksgiving break begins November 23.