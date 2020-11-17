Watch live at 5 p.m.: West Ada School Board holds meeting, may appoint trustee for vacant seat

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The West Ada School District Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. on Tuesday for their regularly scheduled bi-weekly meeting.
The meeting will be live-streamed on the KTVB YouTube channel and KTVB.COM.
Board members do not have any items regarding the COVID-19 situation in Idaho on their agenda. This as Eagle High School announced Tuesday that school will be closed for the remainder of the week due to a staff shortage.
Parents of Eagle High students received the following message:
Dear Parents/Guardians and Students at Eagle High School,
West Ada School District takes the health of our students and staff seriously. We know that during this pandemic we have and will need to make decisions quickly based on data. Over the past few days, we have been monitoring case numbers, absences and other data to determine when and if a school needs to be closed and moved to remote learning. We have discovered that at Eagle High School we are unable to sustain operations with the current amount of absences in our office and teaching staff. We are also seeing a continued trend of positive cases and quarantine numbers at EHS. For these reasons, we will go to remote learning at Eagle High School for the rest of the week beginning tomorrow. Students will be logging on and following their daily schedule November 18-20. Thanksgiving break begins November 23.
While the board has not announced any plans to discuss the ongoing pandemic, trustees will discuss potential changes to the hybrid-learning model with remote learning improvements.
The board is scheduled to interview candidates to fill the vacant seat in Zone 3. The seat was left open after West Ada School Board Vice-chairman Steve Smylie resigned during the Oct. 27 board meeting.
The seat may be filled during Tuesday's meeting.
