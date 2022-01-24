West Ada School Board meeting hears public testimony on COVID-19 policies

The school board will hear public testimony on the district's COVID-19 policies and protocol and cover other agenda items.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — West Ada School District (WASD) will hold its monthly board meeting tonight. During the meeting, the public will be able to provide input on the school district’s COVID-19 policies and protocol.

WASD is scheduling two minutes per individual and 30 minutes total for public testimony. The school district encourages groups and organizations to select a spokesperson to speak on their behalf.

WASD will also cover current COVID-19 policies and protocol, an open meeting law complaint, employment recommendations, WASD long-term facility plan information, among other agenda items.

The event will take place at the District Service Center at 1303 E. Central Drive, Meridian, Idaho. People can also attend the event virtually.

People can learn more about the meeting and the topics covered by visiting WASD’s board meeting calendar.

Watch more Local News: