Watch live at 4 p.m.: Boise School Board to consider recommendations for returning to full-time in-person learning

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise School Board will host a special meeting at 4 p.m. Thursday to discuss recommendations for returning students to full-time in-person learning.

The district said in a letter to parents last week that it is making significant progress toward final recommendations on how to safely return students to classrooms five days a week.

The school board is set to consider the recommendations at Thursday's meeting.

During a regularly-scheduled meeting last week, the board heard from medical professionals representing Central District Health, St. Luke's and Saint Alphonsus, who said that although COVID-19 cases are currently declining, community spread in Ada County remains high.

The district noted in the email to parents that it will take several more weeks before most teachers and staff are vaccinated.

An exploratory committee consisting of teachers, parents, principals and school nurses from different areas of the district's elementary and secondary schools is responsible for making recommendations to the board regarding when and how students should return to full-time in-person learning.

The board is also expected to take into consideration the results of a school survey that was sent to students, 0parents and staff earlier this month.

