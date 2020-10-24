Vice-chairman of West Ada School Board scheduled to resign in the board's next meeting

This comes a week after the board chairman announced his resignation at the end of another board meeting.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The vice-chairman from the West Ada School board is stepping down. According to the agenda for West Ada's next board meeting, Vice-Chairman Steve Smylie plans to announce his resignation.

The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 6 p.m.

This comes a week after the board chairman announced his resignation at the end of another board meeting, saying he cannot continue because the board does not appreciate the work he does.

"...to be very frank, I've risked my business, I've risked my family. The internal conflicts I've had, the time investment I've had, and I can't get a phone call?...Obviously I'm not a leader here," Ed Klopfenstein said before slamming his gavel down to end the meeting.

Both resignations come after months of protests and disagreement between the board, its parents and teachers over how to safely reopen during a pandemic.

The board meeting will be live-streamed on KTVB.COM and on KTVB's YouTube Channel.