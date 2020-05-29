Vallivue High School's art program earns $10,000 through Vans Custom Culture competition

Students at Vallivue High School placed second in the national Vans Custom Culture contest by designing a physical show with the 'local flavor' of Idaho.

CALDWELL, Idaho — Vallivue High School students created two pairs of shoes for the Vans Custom Culture competition and placed second for their physical shoe design.

Vallivue's art program was awarded $10,000 after coming in second place.

Dan Anderson, the head of the Art department for Vallivue and Ridgevue High School, said about 10 students worked hard to design two pairs of shoes, including a pair that was inspired by Idaho's "local flavor".

One particular student was inspired by the "night glow", which occurs each year during the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic. The students decided to surround the "night glow" with the topography of the surrounding valley.

Vallivue High School has placed in the top 50 in this competition five times and finally gained the runner-up position this year.

In addition, Ridgevue High School placed in the top 25 with their design centered around Idaho's state flower, the syringa, and the state butterfly, the monarch.

Anderson said the $10,000 prize will be used to purchase art supplies and start art clubs within the school.

