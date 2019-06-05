BOISE, Idaho — As graduation nears for many high school seniors across the nation, U.S. News is celebrating the best of the best high schools in the nation, including schools in Idaho.

The rankings are determined by a number of factors, including college readiness, math and reading proficiency, graduation rates, college curriculum breadth and under-served student performance.

So who is top of the class in the Gem State?



That honor goes to Coeur d'Alene Charter Academy where nearly 90 percent of students took at least one advanced placement test this year.

North Star Charter in Eagle, Renaissance High School in Meridian, McCall-Donnelly and Boise High School round out the top five.

All have graduation rates above 90 percent.



Here is the top 20 high schools in Idaho as ranked by U.S. News:

1. Coeur d’Alene Charter Academy

2. North Star Charter (Eagle)

3. Renaissance High School (Meridian)

4. McCall-Donnelly High School

5. Boise High School

6. Timberline High School (Boise)

7. Xavier Charter School (Twin Falls)

8. Century High School (Pocatello)

9. Thomas Jefferson Charter (Caldwell)

10. Rocky Mountain High School (Meridian)

11. Wood River High School ( Hailey)

12. Moscow High School

13. Eagle High School

14. Troy High School

15. Vallivue High School (Caldwell)

16. Marsing High School

17. Idaho Falls High School

18. Fruitland High School

19. Twin Falls High School

20. Centennial High School (Boise)

Click here to see the full list.