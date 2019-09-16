BOISE, Idaho — U.S. Deputy Education Secretary Mitchell Zais visited two schools in the Treasure Valley, one in Boise and another in Caldwell, on Monday as part of the U.S. Department of Education's "Back to School Tour."

The Deputy stopped at the schools, One Stone in Boise and Elevate Academy in Caldwell, because he says the schools are rethinking education and preparing students for success through different avenues.

"One of the things that we want to highlights is the notion that one size doesn't fit all," Zais said.

Zais highlighted how the schools offer students different ways and environments to learn in.

"This is a different model for education and that we should allow students to find their passion, find the learning environment that works best for them," he said.

Elevate Academy opened earlier this summer.

